Here’s a way to get kids cooking in the kitchen

Cooking is an essential life skill and learning it sooner is always better than later. The Kitchen Crew in Detroit aims to jumpstart the process by teaching kids their way around the kitchen.

The classes teach kids cutting techniques, baking, sautéing, and more, explained Cora Cowles, the founder and owner of The Kitchen Crew. Recipes are planned for each class that children attend. Aside from cooking, the classes can also teach other life lessons. Cowles said that they try to teach the students about teamwork and the patience that comes along with baking.

Kids don’t need to have prior cooking experience to join the classes at The Kitchen Crew. Instead, beginners are welcome. Classes are available for kids as young as five years old. You can learn more about The Kitchen Crew and sign up for classes by heading to their website.

Watch the video above to see Cowles’ 7-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son demonstrate the skills they’ve learned in the kitchen.