‘War’ brings their hits to Detroit

They’re known for songs like “Low Rider”, “Why Can’t We Be Friends”, and “The World is a Ghetto”, and this weekend War will perform their songs in Detroit.

The group is set to take the stage at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Oct. 14th. Ahead of their show in Detroit, “Live In The D” host Tati Amare got the chance to talk with founding member of the group Lonnie Jordan.

“I love the people in Detroit,” Jordan said when talking about returning to the city. “I love the organic rawness of people’s attitude, I love that. And, the fact that the people are hungry for music, and when you’re hungry for music I’m like a chef of music,” he added.

Watch the video above to hear what Jordan said about the origin of some of War’s hit songs.