Adventure is just a short drive away

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Widely regarded as a natural wonder of the world, Niagara Fall in Ontario, Canada is absolutely breathtaking, and Janice Thomas, President and CEO of Niagara Falls Tourism says, viewing the beautiful falls can be done so in a variety of fun and adventurous ways.

“We have, for example, the ‘Journey Behind the Falls’, which you access via 125 foot elevator ride out onto tunnels and two outdoor viewing platforms.” Thomas said this is an incredible way to be close to the falls.

There’s also the “Niagara City Cruise” that takes guests right up to the bottom of the falls. You’re provided with a poncho, because it’s almost guaranteed that you’ll get wet, saidThomas.

For those a bit more adventurous there’s zip-lining. The activity offers not only a great view of the falls, but a thrilling ride. “You go 2,200 feet at speeds up to 40 mph. You see the view of the gorge wall, the Canadian and the American falls, it’s really exhilarating. They refer to that as ‘flight without feathers’,” said Thomas.

“Live in the D’s” April Morton paid a visit to the city and tried out all these cool adventures. To see April’s Niagara Falls adventures, click the video above.

You can also learn more about visiting Niagara Falls here.

WDIV Insiders also have a chance to win a 2-night stay at Niagara Falls by entering our sweepstakes here.