🔒 Enter to win a 2-night trip to Niagara Falls

Niagara Parks Attraction Pass (x 4) to be used at your choice of Niagara Parks attractions including Journey Behind the Falls, Niagara Parks Power Station + The Tunnel and the Butterfly Conservatory

Niagara Parks Attraction Pass (x 4) to be used at your choice of Niagara Parks attractions including Journey Behind the Falls, Niagara Parks Power Station + The Tunnel and the Butterfly Conservatory

Ride the Iconic Hornblower and experience the Voyage To The Falls. Get #InTheMist aboard Canada’s Top Visitor Experience - Niagara City Cruises - and take home the ultimate souvenir: a memory. Valid Only during seasonal operations, not valid for the fireworks cruises. Book your voyage here