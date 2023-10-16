🔒 Enter to win a 2-night trip to Niagara Falls

WDIV Insiders can enter to win a trip to Niagara Falls!
Fallsview Indoor Waterpark Two-Night Package at the Sheraton Fallsview Hotel includes:
- 2 nights in a Fallsview Room
- 4 passes to the Fallsview Indoor Waterpark
- Complimentary Self-Parking and Resort Fee are included.
- Valid for Sunday-Thursday arrivals only
- Excludes: December 24 – January 1, Saturday night stays, Family Day, or any Canadian and/or American holiday or holiday weekend. Subject to availability.
- Niagara Parks Attraction Pass (x 4) to be used at your choice of Niagara Parks attractions including Journey Behind the Falls, Niagara Parks Power Station + The Tunnel and the Butterfly Conservatory
- Niagara City Cruises x 4 tickets. Ride the Iconic Hornblower and experience the Voyage To The Falls. Get #InTheMist aboard Canada’s Top Visitor Experience - Niagara City Cruises - and take home the ultimate souvenir: a memory. Valid Only during seasonal operations, not valid for the fireworks cruises. Book your voyage here
- Wild Play Zip Line to the Falls x 4 Tickets: This flight without feathers is the coolest way for humans to soar across the sky – now with amazing world wonder views in Niagara Falls! This fully-guided experience adds thrill to the breathtaking panorama as gravity floats riders 670 metres (2,200 feet), at speeds of 70+ kph (40+ mph), along the edge the vast Niagara River gorge to the Falls observation landing.