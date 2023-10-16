Pianist known as ‘BLKBOK’ releases new album

He is a Detroiter who has toured the world as a pianist and musical director for the likes of Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, and John Mayer, and now BLKBOK has a new album.

BLKBOX expressed that the album titled “9″ is a more personal album. However, the classical pianist said that his music is always about support, equity, unity, and love. BLKBOX explained that the number 9 is a universal number for peace. He said that it’s also a dedication to the Little Rock Nine who were the first nine Black students to integrate Little Rock’s Central High School.

Watch the video above to hear BLKBOK perform his new single called “What Is Truth”, which is on the album “9″.