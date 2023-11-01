Day of the Dead celebration in Detroit

DETROIT – Friends and family members that have gone before us are being remembered this week during an important holiday in Mexican culture. Día de los Muertos, known as the Day of the Dead in English, is being celebrated Nov. 1-2.

One of the signatures of this holiday is the ofrenda, which is an altar of offerings set up to honor loved ones. Ofrendas are filled with food, candles, flowers, and decorations.

Prince Valley Market in Southwest Detroit has created a special community ofrenda where people are encouraged to bring items. The market is located at 5931 Michigan Avenue in Detroit.

Watch the video above to learn more about Día de los Muertos.