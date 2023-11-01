Take your pasta game up a level with this Metro Detroit-made pasta kit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Pasta is a favorite dish for many, but it goes way beyond the typical spaghetti, rigatoni, or ravioli. Instead, a Metro Detroit chef is helping people expand their options with his variety of handmade pasta creations.

David Kwiatkowski is the man behind the business simply known as Dave Makes Pasta. Pasta was his favorite food as a kid, and that passion for pasta grew when Kwiatkowski became a chef and started learning about different Italian pastas.

Kwiatkowski explained that it wasn’t possible to get the pastas where he lived, so he decided the best way to get them was to learn how to make them himself. The chef now focuses on handmade pasta.

Dave Makes Pasta offers pasta kits that come with two fresh bags of pasta, sauce and cheese. When it comes to the variety of pasta, Kwiatkowski said there are options like calamarata pasta, which he says pair well with seafood, or mafaldine pasta, which the chef said is good with ragùs.

