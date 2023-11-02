Bird adoption turns into soaring business for Metro Detroit woman

After adopting 2 pet birds around a decade ago, Amanda Strahle of Pleasant Ridge realized that finding toys for them was a challenge, so she decided to do something about it. “‘Squawk Box’ is a subscription box for people with pet birds,” said Strahle, Founder of Squawk Box. Strahle launch the company in 2016, and compares the boxes to “Bark Box” for dogs, but her boxes are all about providing a better quality of life for pet birds. Each box is filled with healthy treats, toys, DIY recipe cards, fun bird facts and more. Strahle said, business is going very well and she’s able to do this full-time, having clients across the country, and Canada.

Clients sign up to receive a box monthly, or order one time as a gift. Each month, Squawk Box donates a portion of their profits to bird rescues, to help with improving the lives of neglected birds.

To see the full story, click the video above.