Repurpose your Halloween pumpkins

Halloween may be over, but that doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to all of the pumpkins. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan appeared on “Live In The D” to share some ideas for repurposing your pumpkins.

Jon says there are a number of ways to preserve your carved Jack-O-Lanterns. His suggestions include misting them with a water-bleach combo or plunging them into an ice bath.

So how about transforming your jack-o-lantern into something new? Jon says to simply turn the carved Jack-O-Lantern side around, or to cover the face by applying colorful leaves over it.

Another option is creating a vignette with multiple pumpkins. Jon says you can accent it with potted mums or dried corn-stalks.

Jon even came up with an idea for a special December pumpkin. Watch the video above to see his ideas.