Unique characters take over Downtown Detroit this weekend

Halloween may be over, but there’s still fall fun to be had in Metro Detroit. In Farmington Hills you have one last chance to catch a Hayride. Guests at Heritage Park can enjoy rides every half hour leaving from the Nature Center. S’more and cider kits are also offered. The hayrides are free for kids 2 and under, and departing Friday starting at 5:30 p.m.

You may see some interesting characters strolling through Downtown Detroit this weekend because Youmacon is happening. The annual event returns to Detroit for its 19th year. The event features a celebration of Japanese Pop Culture, and includes an arcade gaming room, live musical performances, artists, celebrity guests, and more. The event runs Thursday through Sunday at Huntington Place.

If you’re an aspiring entrepreneur you may want to head to Midtown Detroit this weekend. The Detroit Historical Society will host an entrepreneur resource summit. As part of their “Hustle” Exhibition that pays tribute to Detroit small businesses. Attendees will experience lectures, networking, panel discussions, and more. The free event happens Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Detroit Historical Museum.

