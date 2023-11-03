Academy Award winning designs featured in Detroit

She’s created costumes for movies like “Black Panther”, “Malcolm X”, “Do The Right Thing”, “Selma”, and more. Now, Academy Award winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter has a new exhibition at The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit called “Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design.” The exhibition features more than 60 original designs from movies over the past three decades. According to a press release from The Charles H. Wright Museum, the exhibition examines definitions and representations of Afrofuturism on screen and within culture, spotlighting Carter’s history-making story. The exhibition runs through March 31, 2024.

For a glimpse of the exhibition click the video above.