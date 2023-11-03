57º
Join Insider

Live In The D

Academy Award winning designs featured in Detroit

‘Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design’ exhibition runs through March 31, 2024

April Morton, Live in the D Reporter

Tags: Charles H Wright Museum of African American History, Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design, Movie costume designs, Black Designers

She’s created costumes for movies like “Black Panther”, “Malcolm X”, “Do The Right Thing”, “Selma”, and more. Now, Academy Award winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter has a new exhibition at The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit called “Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design.” The exhibition features more than 60 original designs from movies over the past three decades. According to a press release from The Charles H. Wright Museum, the exhibition examines definitions and representations of Afrofuturism on screen and within culture, spotlighting Carter’s history-making story. The exhibition runs through March 31, 2024.

For a glimpse of the exhibition click the video above.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: