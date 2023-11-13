It’s World Kindness Day! Do you think most people are kind?

Today is World Kindness Day, a day to highlight all the good deeds that people do every single day from simple gestures like holding a door open for someone, to bigger actions like volunteering at a charity.

So today for What’s the Buzz “Live in the D” host Tati Amare, and guest-host Jody Trierweiler sat down with Comedian Melanie Hearn and Orlando Bailey with Bridge Detroit and the “Authentically Detroit” Podcast to talk about random acts of kindness they’ve experienced and to share in the positive vibes.

They discussed things like: What was a random act of kindness someone has done for you? What is a kind act you’ve done for someone else? Does someone else being kind encourage you to do something kind in return? Have you ever taken an act of kindness the wrong way? And, do you feel that most people you meet are kind?

To see the conversation, watch the video above. What’s the Buzz tackles a new topic every Monday.