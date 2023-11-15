58º
Amp up your Thanksgiving dinner flavors

How to put a Caribbean twist on your meal

April Morton, Live in the D Reporter

Thanksgiving is just about a week away, and if you’re looking for a way to add a little flair to your normal turkey dinner, then you’re in luck. The holiday is known for traditions, but you can also create new ones.

Detroit Chef Max Hardy stopped by the “Live in the D” studio to show us how we can “spice” up our Thanksgiving day dinners. He brought in a “Jerk” flavored turkey, honey-curry ham, and a seafood inspired stuffing. All things he says you can make at home.

