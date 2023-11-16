New hairstyles without the commitment

Have you ever wanted to try a new hairstyle, but you were afraid to make the commitment? Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan has some tricks that could give you a glimpse of what you’d look like with a different hairstyle without actually cutting or dying your own hair.

Jon was inspired by “Live In The D” reporter April Morton’s new shorter hairstyle. April revealed that she didn’t actually cut her hair, but instead, she got a sew-in weave and cut it. Jon explained that there’s a lot of hair technology out there that can give you a temporary change. You can buy hair pieces to see if you like the look of bangs before them cutting and committing. Jon also suggests using temporary color pastes or sprays to test colors you’re considering dying your hair. One example is someone getting temporary silver streaks before deciding whether to stop covering their grey hair.

Another way to get a preview of a potential look is by using apps where you import a photo to virtually try out different hairstyles.

Watch the video above to hear more tips from Jon.