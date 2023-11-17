Groucho Marx legacy lives on through modern day comic

When you hear the name Groucho Marx, a face comes to mind with the glasses, the hair, and the cigar. He’s one of the most famous comedians from a time gone by, and thanks to a modern day comic, Groucho Marx lives on.

Comedian Frank Ferrante stopped by “Live in the D” to talk about his upcoming Detroit show where he impersonates the legendary comic.

“When I was 10 years old, I saw an old movie, a Marx brothers movie, and Groucho Marx had the big mustache, he was a wise guy,” said Ferrante. He said this is when his interest for comedy and theater peeked. Ferrante said Marx made him laugh so hard, it inspired him to set out on a life’s mission to make others laugh.

He’ll do just that during a performance tonight at the Heinz Prechter Performing Arts Center in Taylor at 8 p.m.

To see the entire interview, click the video above.