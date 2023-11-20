Infuse your spirits for a twist on a classic cocktail

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – If you are looking to mix up your drink selection this holiday season, you might want to try infusing your spirits.

Infusions are a simple way to add a little bit of complexity to your cocktails, explained Adam Accivatti, the cocktail director at Frame in Hazel Park. While appearing on Live In The D, he shared examples of infusions, such as a smoked bacon fat bourbon and lemongrass infused gin.

Accivatti will be leading two cocktail classes at Frame this season to help people take their cocktail game up a notch. Elevating Cocktails with Infusions and Fat Washing will be held Dec. 6, while the Holiday Punch & Cocktail Workshop will be held Dec. 20.

Watch the video above to hear more about the classes and to see Accivatti make an Old Fashioned with brown butter-washed bourbon.