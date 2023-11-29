This new series will give you “Goosebumps”

You might have read the popular books by R.L. Stine, and now “Goosebumps” has come to life in a new streaming series.

The series, which is streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, features ten episodes that bring the scary stories to life in a new way. The premise of the show surrounds five teenagers who start to see strange things happening in their community. They discover that it’s the result of something their parents did years ago. Revamped versions of various R.L. Stine stories are woven into the plot of the show.

One of the stars of “Goosebumps” is actress Rachael Harris who has appeared in previous shows like “Lucifer” and “Suits” and movies like “The Hangover”. “Live In The D” host Tati Amare got the chance to speak with Harris about her role in “Goosebumps”. Watch the video above to hear see their conversation.