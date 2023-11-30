Get creative, check out a holiday classic, and support small businesses this weekend in the D

As we head into the last month of the year, events throughout Metro Detroit continue. The holiday season is in full effect and a classic returns to the stage adding to the festivities. The Macomb County Ballet Company presents “The Nutcracker.” This is the opening of the company’s 41st season. The performance for all ages opens Friday, with two performances both Saturday and Sunday at the Macomb Center for Performing Arts in Clinton Township.

If you’re looking for something creative to do, how about glass blowing? This weekend kicks off the Epiphany Glass Blowing Studios Holiday open house. Visitors not only have the chance to purchase one-of-a-kind ornaments and specialty items, they can try their hand at glass blowing during one of the DIY classes. The sessions start Friday and run through-out December at the studio in Pontiac.

This past week has been huge for shopping, and chances are that will continue into this weekend. If you’re looking for a special gift head to Downtown Detroit and support small businesses in the process. This weekend, Bedrock’s “Decked Out Holiday Shopping Days” kicks off. 20 businesses will offer sales, deals, promotions and more. It kicks off today with different businesses participating through Christmas Eve.

Lastly, the festive events continues in Southfield as the city celebrates their annual tree lighting. The event will feature a petting zoo, ice carving demos, dance performances, and more. The event happens Tuesday, December 5, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Southfield Municipal Center.