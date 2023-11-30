What do you know about winter river rafting?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It may not officially be winter, but we’ve seen the snow and felt the temperatures outside.

The seasons have changed. That means it time for a new adventure outdoors in Michigan’s winter wonderland.

Did you know that Michigan has a “snow belt” where there are high amounts of snow fall thanks to lake effect snow? One of the cities in the middle of it all is Gaylord, which dubs itself an outdoor paradise. Paul Beachnau, executive director of the Gaylord tourism bureau, visited “Live In The D” to share what’s happening in Gaylord and he shared some experiences you may never have done before.

First, he talked about winter river rafting. “It’s an authentic, unique experience,” Beachnau said.

A guide can take up to six people on a raft down the Sturgeon River, which is the fastest moving river in Michigan. Beacnau says it is a serene trip and many times you will see animals along the banks drinking water because the lakes and ponds are frozen over.

Speaking of wildlife, another experience Beachnau talked about was elk viewing.

“Most people don’t realize that Michigan has one of the largest free-ranging elk heards east of the Mississippi River,” he said.

He spoke about how the city of Gaylord maintains an elk heard of about 40 animals so you’re always guaranteed that you’re going to see elk near Aspen Park, which he said is about a mile outside of town.

Beachnau also shared some of other activities they provide that are accessible to the most novice or advance skiers. You can see what he said by clicking the video player above.

You can learn more about planning a trip to Gaylord by clicking here.