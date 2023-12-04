The parks are all decked out for the holidays

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Christmas trees, a life-sized snow globe, and tons of lights. The Huron-Clinton Metroparks are all holiday decked out.

“Here at Indian Springs Metro Park we have the big reveal going on,”said Danielle Mauter, chief of marketing and communications for Huron-Clinton Metroparks. “All throughout the Environmental Discovery Center, it’s decorated in the holiday best.”

Mauter said this takes place through Dec 7. and is just one of several holiday events taking place this season at the Metroparks. Here’s a list of other fun, festive activities.

🌲Holiday at the Farms — Wolcott Farms. December 1, 2, 8, 9, 10, 15, 17

🌲Lights Trails, and Seasonal Tales — Lake Erie, December 8

🌲Holiday Nature DIY Ornaments — Stoney Creek, December 9

🌲Art in Nature Ornaments — Lake St. Clair, December 9

🌲Sunday with Santa — Oakwoods, December 10

🌲Snacks with Santa — Kensington, December 9, 10, 16, 17

🌲Santa’s Candy Cane Trail — Hudson Mills, December 16

🌲Natural History of the holiday — Lake Erie, December 17

🌲Twilight Luminary Hike — Lake St. Clair, December 22

For more information on holiday events and other winter activities at Huron-Clinton Metroparks, click here.

