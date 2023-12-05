‘Mandela: The Official Exhibition’ makes a stop in Metro Detroit

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

He was a global icon that made history by becoming the first black president of South Africa.

Thanks to a new exhibition at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, you can learn all about the life, trials, and tribulations of Nelson Mandela.

Lori Petrelius, programs manager at the museum, said the exhibit is powerful, inspiring and shows the special history Mandela has with our city.

“Mandela actually came to Detroit in 1990 it was one of his first places that he came to in America after he got out of prison,” she said. “He knew that Detroit and the civil rights movement in America was important and he really wanted to make this one of the sites he came to.”

Visitors to the exhibition will learn all about Mandela’s life, from childhood, to fighting against apartheid in South Africa, to his decades in prison, and all the way to his presidential journey. The exhibition also features over 150 of Mandela’s personal artifacts. The exhibition runs through January 15.

