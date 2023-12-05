You can create custom scents to personalize gifts

This holiday season you can freshen up everything from your laundry to body care with customizable scents.
Buff City Soap is a “makery” that offers plant-based and handmade products like soaps, body scrub, and more.
No two soaps will ever look the exact same, explained Virginia Kamenitzer, the marketing manager for Buff City Soap.
Aside from soap, you can also make bath bombs. Another option is to create customized scents for laundry soap. The laundry soap is made with four simple ingredients, including the scent.
