A night of masquerade to support the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

The Charles H Wright Museum is one of the largest African American museums in the nation, and now you can support all they do in the community by attending the at The Wright Gala Masquerade Ball.

Chef Mandell Crawford from A Touch of Class Catering will be serving various meals that include lamb chops, salmon, carved beef tenderloin, dessert, and a potato bar. He will also serve vegan and vegetarian meals and sides.

Ed Foxworth, Director of External Affairs says The Wright Gala is the premier fundraiser for education, literacy and public programs at the Charles H. Wright Museum. The masquerade will start with honorees and awards then lead to a silent auction. There is an unmasking at 9 p.m. so you can dance the night away! There are also 20 restaurants serving food during the event.

The Wright Gala is on Saturday, October 5, at 6 p.m. You can purchase tickets online.

