Fun fall activities are What's Happening Around the D!

Fall is in full swing and there are plenty of cool things happening to celebrate.

Donut Fest Detroit

Donuts aren't just for breakfast time, and you can enjoy the best our city has to offer at Donut Fest Detroit. This is happening at Eastern Market Brewing Company. You can sample donuts, enjoy coffee, beer and more. Plus, help decide who has the best donut in Detroit. It’s happening Sunday starting at 1 p.m., and everyone is welcomed. Tickets start at $35.

Taco Hop

Candy isn't the only treat you can have this October, why not sample street tacos from the best local food trucks and restaurants in metro Detroit. Sample over fifty of Michigan craft beers, ciders and cocktails as well. It is happening in downtown Wyandotte in the parking lot of Whiskey's on the Water, Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $20, but you have to get them early. It includes a pint glass and 10 beer samplings. You must be over 21 to attend the event.

Huron Apple Fest

Indulge in great apple treats, a parade, live music and apple-themed activities. If you have too many apples already, that's no problem, you can learn how to make and can your own apple sauce. Its costs nothing to attend and it’s happening in downtown New Boston Saturday and Sunday. Hours vary by day so check the website for more information.

18th Annual Bat Festival

This free, family-friendly event focuses on bat conservation. Get batty with the speakers, puppet shows and hands-on activities that will help you encourage and protect bats in our communities. It's happening Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.