Get a taste of Latin America at Southwest Detroit's Restaurant Week this weekend!

Do you love tacos? Are you hungry for some enchiladas? Have you ever tasted other Latin American cuisines? Well, this event is for you! Southwest Detroit's Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend during the National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. The event runs from October 4 through October 13. Over 20 restaurants will be participating in the event, including past Dine in the D restaurants: El Asador Steakhouse, El Barzon Restaurante, and Taqueria El Nacimiento.

Monica Casarez and Juan-Carlos Dueweke-Perez came into the studio to provide more details about the event and to show off some of the delicious food. Senor Lopez Restaurant brought in their take on a kabob served with rice and enchiladas. Asty Time, a Dominican Republic restaurant in Southwest Detroit, brought in a fish dish with a coconut curry sauce. They even had a Mexican-sushi fusion roll from Taqueria y Cenaduria Triangulo Dorado.

Last year's Restaurant Week was a big success so even more restaurants joined this year. There will be 7 different countries represented. The Southwest Business Association helped to organize the event and supports the local businesses.

All the meals that will be served during Restaurant Week will only be available during the event. They are heritage recipes from the restaurant owner's home countries. So if you want to try out these unique dishes, October 4-13 is the time. For more information on the event search Southwest Detroit Restaurant week online and on social media.

