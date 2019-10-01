Party like an animal while supporting local pets in need

This article is sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm

Want to party like an animal with great techno music, delicious food, and adorable pets? Anna Chrisman from the Michigan Humane Society sat down with Jason Carr and Tati Amare to chat about Animal House, a music event that will help support local animals in need.

On November 16th at the Russell Industrial Center, electronic music fans will come together and enjoy music from powerhouse DJs like Juan Atkins, Mega Powers, Jamin' John Collins, and DJ Yukiko. The event will also have an open bar, delicious food from Forte Belanger, and a chance to meet adoptable pets. All proceeds raised during the event will go towards the Michigan Humane Society's cruelty and rescue team.

Anna Chrisman also brought along a furry adoptable friend. Ederra, a 3-month-old black kitten, is looking for his forever home. Filled with curiosity and a love for cuddles, Ederra will quickly become your new best friend. Our friends at the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for the person who decides to adopt this adorable kitten.

The Mike Morse Law Firm wants to help if you need legal support. To see if you have a case visit 855mikewins.com.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.