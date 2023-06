Join the party in Downtown Detroit as we kick off Detroit Grand Prix weekend in the city.

We’ll have live streaming coverage on Local 4+ starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, live from Campus Martius ahead of the big return to the city. Bernie Smilovitz, Christy McDonald and Jamie Edmonds will be showing you all the behind-the-scenes you need to get Grand Prix weekend started.

Watch live coverage below, or stream live on your smart TV app -- just download Local 4+