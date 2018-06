Watch Local 4 News live:

Local 4 News Today: 4:30 a.m.-7 a.m.

Local 4 News at Noon

Local 4 News First at 4

Local 4 News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Watch Live in the D on Local 4:

Monday through Friday at 10 a.m.

Looking for a specific segment you saw on Local 4?

Seen On 4 organizes videos by show (Local 4 News Today, Local 4 News at Noon, etc.)

organizes videos by show (Local 4 News Today, Local 4 News at Noon, etc.) Defenders

Help Me Hank

Comment along with the news:

Copyright 2016 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.