What you can do with Local 4′s new TV streaming app

You watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and your favorite sports team on your TV all the time. Now you can stream Local 4 News whenever you want.

Local 4+ is WDIV’s new streaming app, available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon and most other Smart TV devices and TV sets. Just search “Local 4″ or “WDIV” to download it. It’s totally free.

What you can do with Local 4+

Live stream the news : Whenever we’re on the air with local news, we’re streaming on Local 4+ -- it’s just another way you can watch your favorite news broadcast.

Exclusive news broadcasts: At 10 p.m. every night, we have a Local 4+ newscast, only available on the app, catching you up on the top stories of the day. Local 4 News at 10 p.m. is on Local 4+ every night.

Weather updates: Local 4+ features the latest video forecast and weather details from the Local4Casters, including live, 24-hour streaming radar.

Video on-demand: You can find all of the stories you may have missed -- or the ones you just want to watch again. Our video library offers all of our most recent stories, from breaking news, to Help Me Hank and Defenders exclusives, to Local 4′s special primetime programs. It’s all there for you to watch whenever you want!

Live streaming coverage : Any time we have a live press conference, a live event of any kind, or maybe we’re live at the scene of a story -- we’ll be live on Local 4+! You can also find national live streams, like speeches from Washington D.C., updates on big stories and more. If we have a live feed, it’s up on Local 4+

Live cams: Local 4+ carries all of our 24-hour live cameras, including those in Downtown Detroit, at Detroit Metro Airport, in Mount Clemens and in Ann Arbor, along with our exclusive Detroit Zoo Otter Cam, which is adorable. You can event track live weather radar in the app.

Again, the app is totally free! Just search WDIV in your app store and you’re good to go. Have a question? Email us here and we’re happy to help.