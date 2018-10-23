LIVE UPDATES: Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Oct. 23

The Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday is up to $1.6 billion.

The $1.6 billion jackpot is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and largest ever jackpot in U.S. and world history. The number two lottery jackpot in U.S. and world history was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot.

Three lucky ticket holders from California, Florida, and Tennessee matched the five white balls and Powerball to win that huge jackpot on Jan. 13, 2016.

Here's how to play the Mega Millions:

Mega Millions tickets cost $2.00 per play.

Players may pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers - five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 - or select Easy Pick/Quick Pick.

You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.

The jackpots start at $40 million and grow by a minimum of $5 million per draw each time the jackpot rolls. There are a total of nine ways to win a prize in Mega Millions, ranging from the jackpot down to $2.

Where to buy tickets

Mega Millions tickets for Friday’s drawing may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 11,000 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m.

When is the drawing?

Mega Millions drawings take place on Tuesdays and Fridays. at 11 p.m.

Follow LIVE Mega Millions drawing updates below:

