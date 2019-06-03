Michigan Lottery: $1M Powerball prize remains unclaimed 8 months after drawing

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A $1 million Powerball prize remains unclaimed eight months after the drawing.

A lucky player matched the five white balls drawn - 41-53-59-63-66 - in the Oct. 3, 2018 drawing to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Speedway gas station, located at 10070 Highland Road in Hartland.

The $1 million winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery's headquarters in Lansing. Tickets for Powerball are valid for one year from the drawing date.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A "Power Play" option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.



