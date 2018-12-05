Michigan Lottery: Detroit man wins $317K Fantasy 5 jackpot

LANSING, Mich. - A Detroit man says it feels “strange” to win a $317,074 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

“I’ve been surprisingly calm since winning,” said the 67-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous. “Winning is such a strange feeling. It’s hard to fathom that I’m about to be debt free.”

The lucky player matched the Fantasy 5 numbers drawn on Saturday – 01-05-19-25-38 – to win the jackpot. He bought his winning ticket at Liquor Express, located at 7420 West 7 Mile Road in Detroit.

“Each day I buy my Fantasy 5 ticket at Liquor Express and watch the drawing every night,” said the player. “When I walked in the store the next day, they all started congratulating me because they knew I had won big.

“I haven’t slept much at all since winning. My mind has been racing thinking about what I am going to do with the money.”

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters Monday to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills, help his son pay for school, and put the remainder in his retirement account.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m. Tonight’s Fantasy 5 jackpot is $110,000.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.