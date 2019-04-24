Michigan Lottery: Inkster woman wins half of Fantasy 5 jackpot

A lucky set of numbers paid off for a Wayne County woman after winning half of a $156,090 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

Antoinette Ousley, of Inkster, was one of two lucky players to match the Fantasy 5 numbers drawn on April 15 – 08-12-19-25-29 – to win half of the $156,090 jackpot. She bought her winning ticket at the Market Foods party store, located at 3760 Inkster Road in Inkster.

“I was eating dinner and remembered I had to check the winning numbers from the drawing the night before. I pulled them up on the Lottery app, and right when I saw them I knew I won,” said Ousley. “I started hyperventilating because I was so excited.

“I play the same set of numbers every day, which are a combination of my kids birth dates and ages. One of them just had a birthday and I forgot to switch the number ‘19’ to ’20,’ but it ended up paying off!”

Ousley visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With her winnings, she plans to buy a house.

“It is awesome to such win a big prize, I feel so blessed,” Ousley said.

The other winning ticket, which was bought at the Sunoco gas station, located at 27415 Van Born Road in Romulus was claimed last week and the winner chose to remain anonymous.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing. Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m. Tonight’s Fantasy 5 jackpot is $288,000.

