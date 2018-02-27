Michigan Lottery: Man hits Fast Cash jackpot, wins $325K

LANSING - An Oakland County man thought he was having a heart attack after he won a $325,184 Fast Cash Jackpot Slots progressive jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

Mark Maltz, of Waterford, bought his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 1516 Union Lake Road in Commerce Township.

“I work for a tow company and we stop at the BP to fill up our trucks,” said Maltz. “I was in the store on Friday after filling up my truck and I bought a scratch off and won $10. I decided I’d buy a Fast Cash ticket, and won $15. Then, I bought a $5 Fast Cash Black Jack ticket and the $10 Jackpot Slots Fast Cash ticket, and the rest is history.

“When I saw I was a winner, I started freaking out. I just kept thinking: ‘I can’t believe I just won!’”

Maltz visited Lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim his big prize. The 42-year-old winner plans to invest his big prize.

“I’m going to sit on this for a little while and decide how to best invest it and make it last me a long time,” said Maltz.

“I’ve dreamed about winning and thought: ‘Just let me win big one time.’ It’s hard to believe it really happened.”

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $1 per play up to $10 per play, and feature popular game themes, including Cashword and Wild Time.

Fast Cash games also offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.

All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased. The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always will know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs. The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts again.

