Michigan Lottery: Metro Detroit woman wins $123K Fantasy 5 jackpot

LANSING, Mich. - An Oakland County woman is still in shock after winning a $123,812 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

“I buy tickets regularly and once I have several piled up, I take them to a retailer to check them,” said the 42-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I was at the store scanning my stack of tickets, when one said I had to visit a lottery office. After I realized how much I had won, I was in complete shock.”

The lucky player matched the Fantasy 5 numbers drawn on Oct. 1 – 03-13-20-26-39 – to win the jackpot. She bought her winning ticket at the Tip Top Liquor and Wine Shoppe, located at 4107 13 Mile Road in Royal Oak.

“I still can’t believe I won,” said the player. “I have always worked hard at my career in the healthcare field, and this money will provide a nice financial cushion for me.”

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters Monday to claim the big prize. With her winnings, she plans to buy a house.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m. Tonight’s Fantasy 5 jackpot is $118,000.

