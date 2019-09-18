Michigan Lottery: Monroe County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket

A Monroe County man says he has financial relief after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery's 24 Karat Gold instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1200 Dexter Road in Milan.

"I was going to visit my mother and stopped to get gas on the way," said the 46-year-old winner. "I don't buy Lottery tickets often, but the 24 Karat Gold ticket caught my eye, so I decided to give it a try.

"I scratched the ticket when I got to my car and saw I'd matched the number above the $500,000 amount. I didn't believe it, so I took it back in to scan it and that's when I knew it was real. I couldn't believe it!"

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With his winnings he plans to buy a new car and vacation in places throughout Michigan.

"It feels amazing to win," the player said. "It provides financial relief and allows me to set up a retirement fund."

Players have won more than $5 million playing 24 Karat Gold, which launched in July. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $24 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes and 50 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2018, Lottery players won more than $1 billion playing instant games.

