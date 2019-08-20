Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man 'felt sick' after winning $4M on scratch off

LANSING, Mich. - A Wayne County man felt sick after he scratched off a Millionaire’s Club instant game ticket worth $4 million.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Wayne Med Mart, located at 417 South Wayne Road in Westland.

“I bought two tickets, and moved to the side of the counter to scratch them off,” said the 34-year-old player. “Normally, I scratch the full ticket before looking at the prizes, but when I saw the money symbol I figured I only won the one prize, so I scratched it off.

“As soon as I saw ‘4MIL’ my heart sank and I felt sick. I tucked the ticket away, grabbed some cash from my pocket to give to the clerk, and went home.”

The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million, rather than an annuity for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to take his family on a nice vacation and then invest the remainder.

