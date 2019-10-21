Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man wins $100,000 Powerball prize

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

LANSING, Mich. - A Belleville man has a feeling of "safety" for the future after winning a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Thomas McIntyre, 64, matched four of the white balls and the Powerball – 12-29-34-53-65 PB: 23 – in the Oct. 12 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Powerplay, his prize was multiplied by two for a $100,000 prize. He bought his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

"I checked my email the day after the drawing and saw I had an email that said: ‘How to Claim Your Prize,'" said McIntyre. "Usually when you win online, the money just goes into your account, so I knew something different was going on.

"When I opened the email, my jaw dropped, and I said: ‘Oh my God!' I instantly called my mother to tell her the good news!"

McIntyre visited Lottery headquarters Thursday to claim his prize. He plans to invest his winnings.

"Winning is an amazing feeling and gives me a feeling of safety for my future," McIntyre said.

