Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man wins half of Fantasy 5 jackpot

A Wayne County man won half of a $846,648 jackpot – $423,324 – from a set of numbers that he chose in a hurry.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, was one of the two lucky players to match the Fantasy 5 numbers drawn on Feb. 15 to win half of the $846,648 jackpot: 03-08-09-22-30. He bought his winning ticket at the American Enterprises, located at 8744 Pelham Road in Taylor.

“I ran into the store last minute to purchase the ticket,” said the 55-year-old player. “I was in a rush so I randomly checked five numbers for one line and did Easy Pick for the rest.

“I was checking the winning numbers that night after the drawing when I saw my first line of numbers matched. I couldn’t believe that the five numbers I randomly selected ended up being the winning numbers. It felt unbelievable!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim his prize. The player plans to invest his winnings.

The other winning ticket was purchased at the Pilot Flying J, located at 2424 Wadhams Road in Kimball Township. That half of the jackpot was claimed in February.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing. Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m. Tonight’s Fantasy 5 jackpot is $100,000.

