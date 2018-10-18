More than 1 million Mega Millions tickets purchased for Friday's $900 million jackpot

LANSING, Mich. - A representative from Michigan Lottery said more than 225,000 lottery tickets were purchased before 11 a.m. Thursday and 950,000 tickets were purchased on Wednesday.

The total tickets for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing passed the 1 million mark before 11 a.m.

RELATED: How to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Michigan

The current jackpot is the largest Mega Millions jackpot in the lottery's history at $900 million, with a $513 million lump sum cash option. It's the second largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, passed only by the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot won on Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida, and Tennessee).

For comparison, Michigan players bought 3.8 million tickets for Tuesday night's drawing – with 2.6 million purchased on Tuesday alone – when the jackpot was $667 million. Michigan Lottery said the majority of tickets for a jackpot are purchased on the day of the drawing.

RELATED: Mega Millions jackpot hits $900M: Here's how to play

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.