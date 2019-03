DETROIT - If you win the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, there's a good chance your name will be publicly announced.

Only six states allow for anonymity if you win the lottery.

Residents of South Carolina, Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota and Ohio don't have to reveal their identities if they get lucky in the lottery.

