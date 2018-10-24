Two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets worth $1 million each sold in Michigan

DETROIT - Two $1 million winning tickets selected in Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing were sold in the state of Michigan.

The magic numbers drawn Tuesday night were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70, and the Mega Ball was 5. The jackpot is $1.6 billion -- with a one-time cash option of $913 million. A single lucky ticket holder in South Carolina can claim the jackpot.

But there are other winners, too, who can claim prizes ranging from just a couple dollars to millions. In Michigan, two tickets matched five white balls for $1 million prizes. One was sold in Mount Pleasant and the other in Grandville.

The most popular prize in the state from this drawing is $2 -- 340,628 tickets matched the Mega Ball for $2 prizes.

The Michigan Lottery released these winning conditions Wednesday morning:

WIN CONDITIONS WINNERS PRIZE Match 5 White Balls + Mega Ball 0 Jackpot Match 5 White Balls 2 $1 million Match 4 White Balls + Mega Ball 13 $10,000 Match 4 White Balls 246 $500 Match 3 White Balls + Mega Ball 801 $200 Match 3 White Balls 19,028 $10 Match 2 White Balls + Mega Ball 17,466 $10 Match 1 White Ball + Mega Ball 136,722 $4 Match Mega Ball 340,628 $2 Match 5 White Balls with Megaplier 0 $3 million Match 4 White Balls + Mega Ball with Megaplier 0 $30,000 Match 4 White Balls with Megaplier 18 $1,500 Match 3 White Balls + Mega Ball with Megaplier 43 $600 Match 3 White Balls with Megaplier 1,239 $30 Match 2 White Balls + Mega Ball with Megaplier 1,130 $30 Match 1 White Ball + Mega Ball with Megaplier 9,417 $12 Match Mega Ball with Megaplier 23,307 $6

