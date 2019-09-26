17 budgets sent to Michigan governor's desk ahead of Friday deadline

LANSING, Mich. - With 17 budgets sent to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the big question is whether she will accept a budget, veto them or shut the government.

Whitmer didn't participate in the most recent budget work because she called the budget a mess and walked away.

"Because the governor was unwilling to work with us over the past couple of weeks, I'm very proud of our partnership with the House Democrats, very proud we got the budget done on time and it's now in the governor's hands," said House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

Learn more about the budget battle in the video above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.