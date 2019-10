DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who left home Monday after an argument with her mother and hasn't been heard from since.

Frankia Speed was last seen in the 13000 block of West 8 Mile Road at 2:30 p.m. No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

