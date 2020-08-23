Detroit police looking for missing 68-year-old woman with dementia

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 68-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday at about 8:30 a.m.

According to authorities, Patricia Griffin was last seen taking her trash to the curb before she went missing from her residence in the 13100 block of Jane Avenue, between Coplin Street and Dickerson Avenue.

Police said her family is concerned for her safety because she suffers from dementia.

Griffin is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Patricia Griffin or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640.