57-year-old man missing after leaving Detroit home to go to store

DETROIT - A 57-year-old man has been reported missing after he left his home in Detroit to go to the store and never returned, police said.

Clarence Willis was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 11000 block of Somerset Avenue on Detroit's east side, according to authorities.

He hasn't been seen or heard from since leaving for the store, officials said.

Willis was last seen wearing a Detroit Tigers baseball cap, a tan jacket, a cream-colored shirt, blue-and-white striped shorts, one tan sock and gray sneakers.

He is in good physical condition, but poor mental condition, police said.

Anyone who has seen Willis is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

