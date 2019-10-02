Detroit police seek missing 64-year-old woman with mental condition

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a missing woman who has a mental condition.

Beverly Gibson, 64, was last seen about 5 a.m. Thursday in the 15000 block of Ashton Road.

Gibson's daughter said she saw her mother when she was leaving from work, and when she got home from work, Gibson was gone.

Police said Gibson has a mental condition.

She is described as black with a medium brown complexion and brown eyes. Gibson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has black and gray hair that she has braided into a bun.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jogging pants and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information about Gibson's location is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

