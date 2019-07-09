Detroit police seek missing teen last seen on city's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a teen girl who was last seen Saturday on the city's west side.

Destiny Spencer, 16, walked away from the 8000 block of Hubbell Avenue after her mother picked her up about 2 p.m.

Police said Spencer has been missing before, and her mother is concerned for her safety.

Spencer has a light complexion with long, black hair and dark brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Champion T-shirt, blue overalls and black slide sandals.

Police said Spencer is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

