REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen just after 8 a.m. Thursday.

According to authorities, Madison Ziulkowski was last seen in the area of Seven Mile and Beech Daly roads.

Ziulkowski is 5 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2551.

