Southfield police search for missing 88-year-old man with dementia, Alzheimer's disease

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Southfield police are searching for a missing 88-year-old man who walked away from a facility more than three weeks ago.

Robert James Brunsden was last seen around 6:45 p.m. Sept. 7 when he walked away from the Franklin Terrace Memory Care Facility at 26962 Franklin Road, police said.

Brunsden is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has long, white hair and blue eyes and wears glasses, officials said. He was last seen wearing a khaki windbreaker jacket, blue jeans and brown slippers.

Brunsden suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's disease, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.